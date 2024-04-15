Remember when everyone thought Taylor Swift was going to announce Reputation (Taylor’s Version) at the 2024 Grammys in February? That would have been swell, but instead, she did something even better: Swift revealed the title and release date of her 11th studio album (and 14th album overall), The Tortured Poets Department. That release date has finally almost arrived. Here’s everything you need to know about The Tortured Poets Department, including the tracklist and cover art.

Release Date The Tortured Poets Department is out 4/19 via Republic. Find more information here. Tracklist 1. “Fortnight” Feat. Post Malone

2. “The Tortured Poets Department”

3. “My Boy Only Breaks His Favorite Toys”

4. “Down Bad”

5. “So Long, London”

6. “But Daddy I Love Him”

7. “Fresh Out The Slammer”

8. “Florida!!!” Feat. Florence + The Machine

9. “Guilty as Sin?”

10. “Who’s Afraid Of Little Old Me?”

11. “I Can Fix Him (No Really I Can)”

12. “Loml”

13. “I Can Do It With A Broken Heart”

14. “The Smallest Man Who Ever Lived”

15. “The Alchemy”

16. “Clara Bow” With a runtime of 65 minutes, The Tortured Poets Department is tied with Red as Taylor’s second longest album (among non-deluxe editions), behind Speak Now.

Features Every Taylor Swift album since 2014’s 1989 has featured at least one feature with another band or artist. The Tortured Poets Department has two: Post Malone appears on album opener “Fortnight” (not the video game), while Taylor enlisted Florence + The Machine for “Florida!!!.” Artwork