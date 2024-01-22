Music and football have long gone hand in hand, ever since the annual Super Bowl Halftime Show became a cultural phenomenon. The relationship between the two entertainment pillars entered a different level this year, though, when Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce started their relationship. This got Swifties tuning into Kelce’s NFL games, introducing a whole new audience to the sport.

Well, Kelce’s Kansas City Chiefs beat the Buffalo Bills yesterday (January 21) to advance to the AFC championship (the final round before the Super Bowl). For Swifties, perhaps the biggest moment of the game happened in the stands, courtesy of Travis’ brother, fellow NFL favorite Jason Kelce.

Jason, whose Philadelphia Eagles aren’t in playoff contention, was at the game and he had himself a hell of a time, going shirtless after Travis scored a touchdown. He was in the same viewing box as Swift, at at one point during the game, he spotted a sign a young fan had made for Swift. So, he climbed out of the box’s window and told the girl he was going to help her show the sign to Swift. So, he picked her up and brought her to the box so Swift could see the sign.

Ultimately, it was yet another moment that shows why it was so easy for Swifties to fall in love with the Kelce brothers.

Check out the clip below.