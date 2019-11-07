Taylor Swift Announces Her Only US Concert Of 2020 Aside From Lover Fest

In September, Taylor Swift announced her Lover Fest East and Lover Fest West festivals, and at the time, it looked like those would be her only US concerts of 2020. It turns out that’s not true: On April 5, Swift will be headlining the Capital One JamFest in Atlanta. The performance is part of the 2020 NCAA March Madness Music Festival, a three-day event that runs from April 3 to 5 in Centennial Olympic Park, during the Men’s Final Four weekend.

Dan Gavitt, the NCAA’s Senior Vice President Of Basketball, said in a statement, “We’re thrilled to have Taylor Swift perform as the headliner for the closing night of the March Madness Music Festival. This will be one of many great events for fans during Final Four weekend, from the opening of Final Four Fan Fest presented by Capital One on Friday morning, through the semifinals to the National Championship celebration on Monday night.”

Swift recently revealed why she isn’t doing a massive tour in support of Lover, telling Zane Lowe that it’s due to family reasons: “Change happens not only in my career but in my life, and I’ve got some pretty intense things happening with my family right now. I can’t go on long tours and not have the ability to go home if I need to. I have priorities that aren’t just touring now, and [the fans] have been really respectful of that in the past. […] Where there are question marks in my life and things that are really important to me and my family, I have to be able to have some breathing room in my touring schedule and I think they kind of understand that.”

Swift previously said of her Lover Fest dates, “For me, the Lover album is open fields and sunsets and SUMMER. I want to celebrate the album and perform it live with you in a way that feels authentic to the music. I want to go to some places I haven’t been, and play festivals for the first time in ages…and where we didn’t have festivals, we made some. Introducing, Lover Fest East and West.”