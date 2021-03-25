Taylor Swift can rejoice for the time being as she has one less legal battle to deal with. The singer and Utah’s Evermore theme park have agreed to drop their lawsuits against each without exchanging any money. A spokesperson for the singer confirmed the news in a statement to Billboard that said, “As a resolution of both lawsuits, the parties will drop and dismiss their respective suits without monetary settlement.” The lawsuit’s conclusion continues what’s been a celebratory month for Swift, one that began with an Album Of The Year at this month’s Grammy Awards.

The issues between Swift and the Utah theme park began when the latter sued the singer for trademark infringement less than two months after the release of her Evermore album. The park requested millions in damages and all legal fees while its director claimed that some of the guests who came to the park asked “if the Evermore Album was the result of a collaboration between Evermore and Taylor Swift or some other type of relationship.” The accusations were quickly denied by Swift’s team through a statement that responded to the claims. “It is inconceivable that there is any likelihood of confusion between your client’s theme park and related products and Ms. Swift’s music and related products,” it read.