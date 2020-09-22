While Taylor Swift had maintained an apolitical public presence during the majority of her career, that has changed in recent years. Like many in entertainment, Swift has become a vocal critic of Donald Trump, and she wants to do all she can to prevent him from being re-elected. So, with today (September 22) being National Voter Registration Day, Swift has used her expansive social media platform to make sure her followers have all the information they need so they’ll be able to successfully vote in the 2020 election.

Today, Swift shared a selfie-style video on her Instagram Story, in which she begins, “Hey guys, it’s National Voter Registration Day today; The election is November 3rd. It’s really coming up.” She then explained that she has provided a link containing resources about voting, including vote.org links to information about registering to vote, how and when to vote early, requesting a ballot by mail, and checking your voting registration status. She concluded the post by making clear the value of voting in this year’s election: “We need everyone, and it is more important than I can even possibly say.”

Taylor Swift encourages people to get out and VOTE in honor of #NationalVoterRegistrationDay: “It’s more important than I can even possibly say” Get started at https://t.co/PYQIH24tab. pic.twitter.com/1lzBWj9NZl — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) September 22, 2020

Last month, Swift criticized Trump’s USPS cuts as a tactic to help ensure his re-election, writing on Twitter, “Trump’s calculated dismantling of USPS proves one thing clearly: He is WELL AWARE that we do not want him as our president. He’s chosen to blatantly cheat and put millions of Americans’ lives at risk in an effort to hold on to power. Donald Trump’s ineffective leadership gravely worsened the crisis that we are in and he is now taking advantage of it to subvert and destroy our right to vote and vote safely. Request a ballot early. Vote early.”