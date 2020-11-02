Election Day is tomorrow, which means that people who haven’t already voted will have one more chance to cast their ballots. Ahead of then, Taylor Swift, who has spoken politically a fair amount in the lead-up to the election, has given her fans a reminder about voting with a new video.

She says in the video, “Hey. So we are all very stressed out about this election, rightfully so. I feel you. But allow me to be the one millionth person to remind you that tomorrow is your last chance to make your voice heard and to make your vote count. So if you haven’t voted yet, please do. Stay safe, wear a mask, take care of yourselves, I love you very much, happy voting.”

About a month ago, Swift explained why she’s voting for Biden, saying, “The change we need most is to elect a president who recognizes that people of color deserve to feel safe and represented, that women deserve the right to choose what happens to their bodies, and that the LGBTQIA+ community deserves to be acknowledged and included. Everyone deserves a government that takes global health risks seriously and puts the lives of its people first. The only way we can begin to make things better is to choose leaders who are willing to face these issues and find ways to work through them. I will proudly vote for Joe Biden and Kamala Harris in this year’s presidential election. Under their leadership, I believe America has a chance to start the healing process it so desperately needs.”