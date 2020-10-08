Taylor Swift has been very vocal in her political stance against President Donald Trump over the past few months, calling him out multiple occasions while urging her fans to vote. Just a couple of weeks ago, Taylor shared a video message on National Voter Registration Day, stressing the importance of voting in the election, saying, “We need everyone, and it is more important than I can even possibly say.” Now the Folklore singer is back with another political message, one that finds her naming her pick for president: former Vice President Joe Biden and Senator Kamala Harris.

Taylor explained her decision in a recent issue of V Magazine, as a part of the publication’s V Is For Vote campaign:

The change we need most is to elect a president who recognizes that people of color deserve to feel safe and represented, that women deserve the right to choose what happens to their bodies, and that the LGBTQIA+ community deserves to be acknowledged and included. Everyone deserves a government that takes global health risks seriously and puts the lives of its people first. The only way we can begin to make things better is to choose leaders who are willing to face these issues and find ways to work through them. I will proudly vote for Joe Biden and Kamala Harris in this year’s presidential election. Under their leadership, I believe America has a chance to start the healing process it so desperately needs.

Taylor — Thanks for your support and for speaking out at this crucial moment in our nation’s history. Election Day is right around the corner — are you ready for it? https://t.co/eoxT07d7QB https://t.co/TLHRYSjbTx — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) October 7, 2020

Following her comments, Joe Biden’s Twitter account responded. “Taylor — Thanks for your support and for speaking out at this crucial moment in our nation’s history,” Biden said. “Election Day is right around the corner — are you ready for it?” That, of course, was a reference to her track “…Ready For It?,” off of her album Reputation.

You can read Taylor’s comments in the V Magazine issue here.