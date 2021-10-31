The induction ceremony for The Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame is always a star-studded event, but this year’s proceedings seem to have been unusually packed. Aside from Jay-Z getting inducted with speeches from former president Barack Obama and Dave Chappelle, one of pop’s biggest stars, Taylor Swift, was also on hand to honor songwriter Carole King. Kicking off the evening’s events with a cover of King’s “Will You Still Love Me Tomorrow,” Swift also performed the hit with such poise that King herself was brought to tears. Some eagle eyed fans captured the moment and posted a few shots of the moment.

As if all that wasn’t enough, in her speech inducting King into the Hall, Taylor noted that King makes what she’s done look effortless — but that doesn’t mean it was. “Just because Carole King makes what she has accomplished look so effortless doesn’t mean it has been,” Swift said. “Her persona on Tapestry feels like listening to a close friend intimately sharing the truths of her life so that you can discover the truths of your own. It feels like sage wisdom, gentled comfort and reassurance that you aren’t alone in this life.”

Check out more from Taylor’s speech in the social media post below, or Variety has the full text of the speech right here, and watch Swift cover King up above.

Taylor's speech welcoming Carole King into Rock and Roll Hall of Fame pic.twitter.com/PBEzWUGxyY — Taylor Swift News (@taylornewstv) October 31, 2021

As if all that wasn’t enough? In her acceptance speech King praised Taylor for “carrying the torch forward.” Yup, it won’t be long before Taylor’s getting inducted into the same hall, probably by Carole King.