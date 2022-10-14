Early on in The 1975’s album cycle for their new record, Being Funny In A Foreign Language, there was increased speculation that the band was collaborating with one of the biggest pop stars: Taylor Swift. The theories gained traction after a Pitchfork interview with The 1975, which features Swift as a supporting voice. She had heard their album ahead of time, saying, “It’s so funny.”

Coinciding with Swift’s announcement of her tenth studio album, Midnights, fans were wondering whether the collab would happen on her album, the band’s, or even, eventually, one of Swift’s re-recorded versions of her early records. Adding fuel to the rumors, The 1975 enlisted Swift’s frequent collaborator, Jack Antonoff, to produce their latest record, which dropped today.

However, earlier this week, The 1975’s lead singer Matty Healy and drummer George Daniel cleared the air during an interview with BBC Radio 1.

“Oh no, we’re not,” Healy said. “We’d love to. Love to work with Taylor Swift. Love Taylor Swift. Think she’s one of the best songwriters. Yeah, no… we haven’t done that…We’d love to though, wouldn’t we?” He turns to ask Daniel and both of them laugh.

“She’s probably sat there just watching… Just watching this. Pining for a feature on a 1975 track,” Healy continued.

Could @the1975 work with Taylor Swift? 👀@taylorswift13, if you are watching this…let’s make it happen pls 🙏 Hear the #LiveLoungeMonth chat in full on @BBCSounds 🎧 https://t.co/T5DYzmscag pic.twitter.com/UYV1UcaRLI — BBC Radio 1 (@BBCR1) October 11, 2022

Still, this doesn’t rule out the possibility of The 1975 and Taylor Swift doing a song together in the future. (I mean, longtime fans are finally getting her collab with Lana Del Rey.) It’s also worth noting that Healy and Swift have been longtime fans of one another’s work, as evident in this fan reply to the original post.

Being Funny In A Foreign Language is out now via Dirty Hit. Buy/stream it here.