The Chainsmokers are one of EDM’s most popular duos. Due to this, the “No Shade At Pitti” musicians’ presence is often in high demand. So, naturally Alex Pall and Drew Taggart have commanded some of the largest music festival stages, famous nightclub, and more. But their latest gig’s location was a match made in party heaven.

Yesterday (April 20), The Chainsmokers revealed they played a surprise set at an Arizona fraternity house. But they were not they only folks to crash the pop-up gig. In the now-viral video shared to Instagram (viewable here), The Chainsmokers’ set was immediately interrupted by local police.

After the packed crowd of college students sang along to some of their tunes, it cut to an officer addressing attendees.

“Listen up,” yelled the officer on a microphone. “If you are under the age of 21, I’m going to tell you to leave right now. Or I’m gonna start writing tickets and start arresting folks.”

But The Chainsmokers refused to end the show. Instead, they opted to pay a fine ensuring they could finish out their set. “We played 45 seconds of a song, and we got shut down by the cops already,” laughed Pall. “But we’re paying the fine, and we’re going to get another 15 minutes.”

This is sure to be a college memory the attendees will cherish.