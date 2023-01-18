Rumors have been circulating that Selena Gomez and Drew Taggart from The Chainsmokers are dating. “They aren’t trying to hide their romance by sneaking around at members-only clubs,” a source told US Magazine, adding that they’re “very casual and low-key.”

It seems like they might be getting a little less low-key. The couple was caught together at The Gutter, a bowling alley in New York City, on Sunday, January 15. New photos shared by Page Six, which quickly went viral. “There was also a group of young girls that went up for pictures from her shortly after and a man getting an autograph,” the insider told the publication, who also said the alleged couple were making out.

The Chainsmokers have been making a lot of headlines lately, especially for admitting to having threesomes together with their fans. Alex Pall explained, “I think we were just like, ‘What the f*ck just happened?’ They were never planned.” Taggart added, “I feel like that’s how threesomes happen, though.” It was never ‘die-hard fans’: “No one wearing merch or anything,” they said. “It’s been a long time,” Pall continued. “But in the early days — it was also the days when we used to have to share the hotel rooms. We’d be in Europe, they have the two beds, and they don’t even split them apart. They literally have two singles. So it’s almost like we were forced by the European government because they don’t separate their beds.”