Electric Zoo Festival’s 2023 lineup is preparing to light up Randall’s Island Park in New York, New York on September 1, 2 and 3. The holiday weekend is so close, so it’s time for fans to start planning to see the likes of Marshmello, The Chainsmokers, and Zedd.

The full schedule of set times is available on the Electric Zoo mobile app, but the festival posted to Instagram a full breakdown of which acts to expect on each of its six stages: The Convergence, The Continuum, MegaMirage, Morphosis, The Landing, and Electric Zoo: Hyperspace.

According to the app, The Chainsmokers are scheduled to perform a “sunset set” on The Convergence at 6:30 p.m. local time on Friday, September 1. There will be simultaneous 7 p.m. sets on Friday from Kaskade (Morphosis), Mau P (The MegaMirage), and Tim Engelhardt (Secret Garden). Kx5 is set for 9:45 p.m.

On Saturday, September 2, Gryffin will deliver a “sunset set” on The Convergence at 7 p.m. local time. Alison Wonderland is scheduled for 8:30 p.m. local time on The Convergence, where Zedd will later perform at 9:45 p.m.

Sunday, September 3 will feature the likes of 3LAU (5:40 p.m.), Tiesto (6:40 p.m.), Major Lazer (8:15 p.m.), and Marshmello (9:45 p.m.).

Additional information about the lineup, ticketing, and venue can be found here.