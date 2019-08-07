The Weeknd Said He’s In Full ‘Album Mode’

08.06.19 2 hours ago

Getty Image

Get ready for new music from The Weeknd.

Singer, songwriter, and producer Abel Tesfaye teased his imminent return in a new photo posted to Twitter. The caption reads “album mode full effect,” and the photo features Tesfaye looking secretive in a zipped-up jacket.

The Weeknd’s return comes after a lengthy wait. His last studio album, Starboy, was released in 2016, although he also dropped an EP (My Dear Melancholy) in 2018. Starboy cemented The Weeknd’s place as one of the decade’s biggest kings of pop. The Daft Punk-featuring “I Feel It Coming” hit no. 4 on the Billboard Hot 100, and “Can’t Feel My Face,” off Beauty Behind The Madness, hit no. 1 the year before.

We don’t know many specific details about The Weeknd’s upcoming album yet, but the project is apparently called Chapter 6. The Weeknd first teased the album name at a show in Toronto in late 2018, telling the crowd, “I wanna let you guys know, being in Toronto these past two days… I haven’t been this inspired in years, I got to tell you, Chapter 6 coming soon, let’s get it!”

If he called it “soon” back in November, we’ve surely almost arrived at the start of Chapter VI by now.

Check out The Weeknd’s tweet above.

