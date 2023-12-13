A few months after a class action lawsuit had been filed by fans against Live Nation for the sales of Taylor Swift’s The Eras Tour tickets, their lead plaintiff has reportedly dropped the claim, according to Rolling Stone.

As of August, the two sides had “agreed to continue their ongoing settlement discussions through mediation,” but developments hadn’t really happened since. If there is any sort of settlement in the rest of the lawsuit, it will happen “no later than Jan. 31, 2024.”

The lawsuit was first filed after fans claimed that the Live Nation-owned Ticketmaster was violating “antitrust and unfair competition laws” and wasn’t entirely honest about the ticket sale process. Fans even went to the US District Court in March to participate in a hearing — as it affects a bunch of other artists, not just Taylor Swift.

“Ticketmaster intentionally and purposefully misled millions of fans into believing it would prevent bots and scalpers from participating in the presales,” the lawsuit originally said. “However, millions of fans were unable to purchase tickets during the TaylorSwiftTix Presale and the Capital One Presale, due in large part to unprecedented website traffic caused by Ticketmaster allowing 14 million unverified Ticketmaster users and a ‘staggering’ number of bots to participate in the presales.”