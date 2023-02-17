While it’s only been a few weeks since the season two finale of The White Lotus aired, it seems fans still can’t get the updated theme song out of their heads. Because of this, Tiësto and the song’s original writer, Chilean-Canadian composer Cristobal Tapia de Veer, are credited together on the brand new remix.

It opens with the traditional noises that fans recognize from the theme song before being blended with an EDM rise, courtesy of Tiësto. The sounds mirror the same melody as the original, making it perfect for anyone wanting to bring their tv time to the club.

“As a huge fan of The White Lotus I couldn’t be more excited to be releasing the official remix” said Tiësto in a statement. “I was instantly hooked on the theme song so I had to put my spin on it for my live sets… every time I play it, the crowd goes crazy! I’m thrilled HBO wanted to partner and make it official.”

The new remix follows the DJ’s collaboration with Tate McRae last year on “10:35,” a song that’s set to be on his upcoming album, Drive.

Listen to Tiësto’s remix of “Renaissance (The White Lotus)” above.