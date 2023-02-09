The second season of The White Lotus featured a tragic pair of returning characters from season one, one of whom is history’s greatest monster. It was almost four, however.

Last December, we learned that Lukas Gage was going to reprise his role as White Lotus employee / rimjob recipient Dillon during the scene in the Italy-set season where Tanya (played by Emmy-winning national treasure Jennifer Coolidge) was high on cocaine. But the actor’s cameo with another White Lotus alumnus got cut.

Gage explained what happened in an interview with the Hollywood Reporter. “Fred [Hechinger, who played Quinn] and I did a scene for season two. When Jennifer is with the gays in Palermo, she originally opens a door in the villa and sees a shot of me doing drugs that turns out to be an illusion,” he said. “It got cut because it didn’t work with the show, but I didn’t care because I got a free trip to the Four Seasons. And now for season three, I’m literally writing [creator Mike White] every day like, hey, remember me!”

It’s hard to forget his big scene. It sounds like it will also be hard to forget a certain “golden” scene from season four of You, which Gage also stars in. “I’ll say it was my idea to wear the googles,” he said. “With that scene, and in The White Lotus, I wasn’t doing it to be sexy, but for comedic value. I didn’t think it was going to be hot for people. But I did want to go as far as possible. It can’t be a half rim job, or a half golden shower — although we did use a water machine with yellow food coloring.”

Acting is a weird profession.

(Via the Hollywood Reporter)