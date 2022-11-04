Tate McRae and Tiësto joined forces for a new song, “10:35.” The dance anthem shines with McRae’s crystal-clear vocals — as the instrumental builds anticipation. Lyrically, it details not being afraid when you’re in a relationship.

Even more hypnotic is their music video, which was filmed at Dubai’s Atlantis The Royal as part of a collaboration with the luxury property. McRae receives several seamless outfit changes throughout the video, as a few background dancers join her. Tiësto appears most prominently at the end, where he DJ’s to a crowd of enthusiastic listeners.

“I’m very excited to be partnering with this iconic new property,” Tiësto shared in a statement. “Tate and I wanted to create a song that captured the energy of an experience at Atlantis The Royal, and I’m proud to say the feeling of 10:35 and this property are both infectious! So excited for the world to finally hear it.”

“I’m happy to announce I’m doing a partnership with the Atlantis The Royal property in Dubai with Tiësto,” McRae added. “It’s always exciting to branch out and work with different brands and artists. The music video is unlike anything I’ve seen before, and the hotel is just unreal.”

Watch the video for Tate McRae and Tiësto’s “10:35” above.