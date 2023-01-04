Tini has new music on the way with Steve Aoki. Yesterday (January 4), the Argentine pop star teased photos on Instagram from her upcoming collaboration “Muñecas” with Aoki and La Joaqui.

Before the photos reveal, Tini actually posted an audio preview of “Muñecas” last week. In the video teaser, she sings along to the track with fellow Argentine singer La Joaqui. Aoki blended EDM with an influence of cumbia music that Tini is known for with her global hit “La Triple T.” La Joaqui expressed that she was excited to work with Tini in a comment.

“Thank you for trusting me for such a beautiful project,” La Joaqui wrote. “You are the sweetest person there is. You treated me with so much love and you made me feel capable at all times of building something together with an artist as accomplished as you are.”

Now Tini is teasing photos that look like they are from the “Muñecas” music video. Tini is wearing a red latex outfit while La Joaqui is by her side in a metallic look. “La TiniTiniTini tonight is thirsty,” she wrote in Spanish in the caption. That could be one of the song’s lyrics.

There’s no release date yet for “Muñecas.” Last month, Tini closed out the year with a concert in Buenos Aires where her boyfriend, World Cup winner Rodrigo De Paul, came out as a special guest.