After recently winning the World Cup with Argentina’s national team, Rodrigo De Paul was a special guest last night (December 22) at his girlfriend’s concert. Argentine pop star Tini celebrated De Paul coming home with the golden trophy.

Tini was present for the first three games that Argentina won to cheer on her boyfriend, De Paul. Her fans gave her the nickname “Amuletini,” considering the singer to be a good luck charm. After winning the World Cup against France, Argentina’s national team returned home to their country earlier this week. Tini closed out her tour last night at the Campo Argentino Del Polo in Bueno Aires. The concert was streamed live around the world.

Tini brought out De Paul as a special guest. He emerged with the World Cup trophy in his hand. He also put his golden medallion from the competition around Tini’s neck. After singing “Dale Campeón” with the audience, De Paul thanked Tini for her love and support.

Rodrigo de Paul le llevó la copa del mundo a Tini y cerro su show en el campo de polo! "TENGO AL LADO A LA MUJER DE MI VIDA" pic.twitter.com/4d65t2zbwC — MF (@MundoFamososOk) December 23, 2022

“I have by my side the woman of my life,” De Paul said in Spanish. “I love her with all of my heart. I learn from her everyday. She shows me how to be better, to work hard, and to not give up. And I believe a part of what I achieved is because of her. In my worst of my life, she appeared and brought love and light.”

After the concert, De Paul showered Tini with more words of love in an Instagram post. In a comment, she responded, “What a beautiful moment. I admire and love you too, Rodrigo. Thank you for being in my life and making me happy.”