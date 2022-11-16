Tokischa is experimenting with Mexican corrido music for the first time. The rising Dominican star released her music video yesterday (November 15) for “Kilos De Amor” featuring Mexican singer Natanael Cano.

Tokischa is known for helping globalize Dominican dembow music. Rosalía enlisted Tokischa for “La Combi Versace” on her Motomami album. Madonna later tapped into Tokischa’s dembow sound for a remix of “Hung Up” titled “Hung Up On Tokischa.” Her latest single marks a sonic departure from the dembow genre.

For “Kilos De Amor,” Tokischa teamed up with Cano, who is known for leading the corridos tumbados movement in regional Mexican music. Cano’s sound blends the traditional Mexican corrido with a trap music flow. On the fiery corrido track, Tokischa and Cano trade verses about dealing out their love like it’s some kind of drug. Tokischa digs deep to deliver a punk rock-like performance. Though it was an unlikely pairing, Cano complements her well with his Mexican swagger.

“This song I feel is so different and so special to me,” Tokischa told Uproxx. “The way that I wrote this song is so different, and I feel very proud of the lyrics. It’s one of my favorites. [It’s] probably in my top three of my songs.”

The “Kilos De Amor” video that was directed by Raymi Paulus was shot in Mexico City. Tokischa and Cano pay homage to Frida Kahlo, her husband Diego Rivera, and Mexican culture with the video’s creative styling.