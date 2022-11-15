Madonna DiscOasis New York 2022
Madonna Called For The 'Bullying' To Stop After 50 Cent Posted About Her Yet Again

Madonna is one of the most beloved pop stars of her generation and of all time, but she seems to be facing a bullying problem right now, so much so that she’s taken to social media to share a message about it.

In an Instagram Story she posted on Sunday (November 13) night (as Express notes), Madonna shared a photo of her self with a text overlay that read, “Stop bullying Madonna for enjoying her life.”

While the post doesn’t address anybody specifically, it does come shortly after 50 Cent shared a screenshot of an article about Madonna titled, “Madonna Using Rap Music For Clout On TikTok Is Pathetic And Truly Disturbs My Spirit” on Instagram. 50 wrote, “I told y’all grand ma was on bullsh*t! like a virgin at 64. LOL.” In another post from this summer, 50 likened Madonna to an alien.

Madonna responded to the latter post at the time, writing, “I guess your new career Is getting attention by trying to humiliate others on social media. […] You’r just jealous you won’t look as good as me or have as much fun when you are my age!”

Madonna is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.

