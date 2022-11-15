Madonna is one of the most beloved pop stars of her generation and of all time, but she seems to be facing a bullying problem right now, so much so that she’s taken to social media to share a message about it.

In an Instagram Story she posted on Sunday (November 13) night (as Express notes), Madonna shared a photo of her self with a text overlay that read, “Stop bullying Madonna for enjoying her life.”

Madonna calls for people to stop bullying her after savage 50 Cent post #Madonna https://t.co/roLARGa9JF pic.twitter.com/kSfP2mhZ4E — Ravi Kapur (@RaviKap40915425) November 14, 2022

While the post doesn’t address anybody specifically, it does come shortly after 50 Cent shared a screenshot of an article about Madonna titled, “Madonna Using Rap Music For Clout On TikTok Is Pathetic And Truly Disturbs My Spirit” on Instagram. 50 wrote, “I told y’all grand ma was on bullsh*t! like a virgin at 64. LOL.” In another post from this summer, 50 likened Madonna to an alien.

Madonna responded to the latter post at the time, writing, “I guess your new career Is getting attention by trying to humiliate others on social media. […] You’r just jealous you won’t look as good as me or have as much fun when you are my age!”

