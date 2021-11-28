Tom Ford, an IRL character involved in the saga told in the new film, The House Of Gucci, has weighed in on the cinematic portrayal of events. Patrizia Reggiani, played by Lady Gaga, marries into the Gucci family and begins to wreak havoc on the family business, which estranges her from her husband, Maurizio Gucci, played by Adam Driver. Hurt and furious, Reggiani hires a hitman to murder Maurizio, and was later put on trial and convicted for the crime.

Ford said he was left “deeply sad” by the lengthy two-and-a-half-hour epic, but has praise for Driver, and even more so for Gaga. “Adam Driver, the leading man of the moment, gives a subtle and nuanced performance. He is the calm in the eye of the storm that swirls around him as his fellow actors all battle to see who can chew up the most scenery,” Ford wrote. “But the true star of the film for me is Gaga. It is her film, and she steals the show. In her often over-the-top portrayal of Patrizia Gucci, her accent migrates occasionally from Milan to Moscow. But who cares? … When she is on-screen, she owns the frame — not an easy task with so many seasoned and talented cast members vying for our attention. Too many, in fact.”

