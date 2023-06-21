One of the biggest K-pop boy bands is teaming up with one of the biggest American boy bands: On July 7, Tomorrow X Together and Jonas Brothers will drop their collaborative single, “Do It Like That.”

“Do It Like That” was produced by prolific producer and songwriter Ryan Tedder. According to a press release that was accompanied by the song’s announcement, “Do It Like That” promises to be “the ultimate summer anthem of the year.”

The song came together last month, while Tomorrow X Together was performing a series of sold-out BMO Stadium shows in Los Angeles. The band wanted to release “Do It Like That” as a summer jam, and invited Jonas Brothers to add to the track.

In July, Tomorrow X Together will make history as the first K-pop band to headline Lollapalooza. Meanwhile, Jonas Brothers are currently gearing up for their tour, appropriately called The Tour, which is set to kick off in August.

Over the course of the next few weeks, Tomorrow X Together and Jonas Brothers will continue to tease more information about “Do It Like That” on their official social media channels, as well as global fandom life platform Weverse.

You can see a calendar below noting when the teasers will drop.