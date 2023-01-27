If there’s something (of the many things) Yeonjun, Soobin, Beomgyu, Taehyun and Huening Kai are good at, it’s leading us into tempation. (Amen.)

TXT, whose name is short for TOMORROW X TOGETHER, returns today (January 27) with their twelfth EP, A Name Chapter: Temptation. The EP marks the first of three chapters for the HYBE boy group’s new music storytelling series.

“It tells the story of youths who decide to embark on a long journey for their future but is swayed by the temptation in front of them,” Soobin explained in a press conference held yesterday, according to a report from Korea Herald. “All the tracks are connected by the central theme. If you listen to the tracks in order, you will be able to feel the emotional changes of the boy who feels happy after falling for the immediate temptation but soon realizes the reality and sets off on his own path.”

The lead single, “Sugar Rush Ride,” is a metaphorical alternative pop dance track that tells the story of how it feels to be shaken by the devil. You can hear in the breakdown of the chorus where the members whisper-sing “The devil said / ‘Gimme gimme more / Come here more / let’s play more.”

The visual component, on the other hand, embraces the dark fantasy as members are seen running through various open fields from the figurative form of temptation, as scenes of alluring and seductive close ups of the members flash in between.

“Sing Rush Ride” was produced by Slow Rabbit, and gives credit to Sofia Kay, Supreme Boi, Moa “Cazzi Opeia” Carlebecker, “hitman” bang, Salem Ilese, Krysta Youngs, Myah Marie Langston, and OLLIPOP.

Check out th full tracklist of A Name Chapter: Temptation below.

1. “Devil by the Window”

2. “Sugar Rush Ride”

3. “Happy Fools (Featuring Coi Leray)”

4. “Tinnitus (Wanna Be a Rock)”

5. “Farewell, Neverland.”