After Tones And I‘s breakout track “Dance Monkey” became the most Shazamed single of all time, the singer is gearing up to release more music. Tones And I debuted two singles side-by-side Thursday. “Bad Child” reflects the upbeat energy of Tones And I’s debut EP, The Kids Are Coming, while “Can’t Be Happy All The Time” shows a more introspective side of the singer.

In a statement, Tones And I vocalist Toni Watson detailed her inspiration behind the new singles: “’Can’t Be Happy All The Time’ is a song about the struggles of rising to fame so quickly and dealing with a dramatic change in lifestyle – the good and bad the comes with it.” She also explained the single “Bad Child,” noting: “I’ve always wanted to write a song in someone else’s shoes; writing from their perspective. ‘Bad Child’ was the first time I got to do that. It’s seeing life growing up through someone else’s eyes. This is the first of a bunch of songs I’m releasing this year and I can’t wait to share more.”

Listen to “Bad Child” above. Below, listen to “Can’t Be Happy All The Time” and find Tones And I’s tour dates.

03/11 — Berlin, Germany @ Huxleys Neue Welt

03/12 — Hamburg, Germany @ Fabrik

03/13 — Copenhagen, Denmark @ Vega

03/14 — Stockholm, Sweden @ Munchenbryggeriet

03/16 — Oslo, Norway @ Rockefeller

03/20 — Zurich, Switzerland @ Komplex 457

03/21 — Munich, Germany @ Backstage

03/23 — Krakow, Poland @ Klub Studio

03/24 — Prague, Czech Republic @ Roxy

03/26 — Vienna, Austria @ Planet.tt Bank Austria Halle Gasometer

03/28 — Paris, France @ Le Trianon

04/11 — Milwaukee, Wisconsin @ Pabst Theatre

04/12 — Minneapolis, Minnesota @ First Ave

04/14 — New York, New York @ Bowery Ballroom

04/15 — Philadelphia, Pennsylvania @ Theatre of Living Arts

04/16 — Brooklyn, NY @ Music Hall of Williamsburg

04/18 — Toronto, Ontario @ Queen Elizabeth Theatre

05/07 — Melbourne, VIC, Australia @ The Forum

05/08 — Melbourne, VIC, Australia @ The Forum

05/15 — Brisbane, QLD, Australia @ Fortitude Music Hall

05/17 — Brisbane, QLD, Australia @ Fortitude Music Hall

05/20 — Sydney, Australia @ The Enmore

05/21 — Sydney, Australia @ The Enmore

05/23 — Hobart, TAS, Australia @ Goods Shed

05/29 — Fremantle, WA, Australia @ Metropolis Fremantle

05/30 — Fremantle, WA, Australia @ Metropolis Fremantle

06/05 — Randall’s Island, New York @ Governors Ball

06/05 — Cincinnati, OH @ Bunbury Music Festival

06/12 — Manchester, Tennessee @ Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival

06/20 — Scheessel, Germany @ Hurricane Festival

06/21 — Neuhausen Ob Eck, Germany @ Southside Festival

06/24 — Verano, Italy @ Teatro Romano

07/02 — Rotselaar, Belgium @ Rock Werchter

07/03 — Slijk-Ewjik, Netherlands @ Down The Rabbit Hole 2020

07/05 — Arras, France @ Main Square Festival – Arras, France

07/09 — Argeles-Sur-Mer, France @ Les Deferlantes 2020

07/10 — Madrid, Spain @ Mad Cool Festival

07/11 — Albi, France @ Pause Guitare festival

07/13 — Aix Lex Bains, France @ Musilac

07/15 — Wabern Bei Bern, Switzerland @ Gurtenfestival

07/16 — Ostrava, Czech Republic @ Colors of Ostrava 2020

07/17 — Joensuu, Finland @ Ilosaarirock

08/02 — Montreal, Canada @ Osheaga Festival

