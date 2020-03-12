Pop

Tones And I’s ‘Bad Child’ And ‘Can’t Be Happy All The Time’ Hint At An Upcoming Release

Contributing Writer

After Tones And I‘s breakout track “Dance Monkey” became the most Shazamed single of all time, the singer is gearing up to release more music. Tones And I debuted two singles side-by-side Thursday. “Bad Child” reflects the upbeat energy of Tones And I’s debut EP, The Kids Are Coming, while “Can’t Be Happy All The Time” shows a more introspective side of the singer.

In a statement, Tones And I vocalist Toni Watson detailed her inspiration behind the new singles: “’Can’t Be Happy All The Time’ is a song about the struggles of rising to fame so quickly and dealing with a dramatic change in lifestyle – the good and bad the comes with it.” She also explained the single “Bad Child,” noting: “I’ve always wanted to write a song in someone else’s shoes; writing from their perspective. ‘Bad Child’ was the first time I got to do that. It’s seeing life growing up through someone else’s eyes. This is the first of a bunch of songs I’m releasing this year and I can’t wait to share more.”

Listen to “Bad Child” above. Below, listen to “Can’t Be Happy All The Time” and find Tones And I’s tour dates.

03/11 — Berlin, Germany @ Huxleys Neue Welt
03/12 — Hamburg, Germany @ Fabrik
03/13 — Copenhagen, Denmark @ Vega
03/14 — Stockholm, Sweden @ Munchenbryggeriet
03/16 — Oslo, Norway @ Rockefeller
03/20 — Zurich, Switzerland @ Komplex 457
03/21 — Munich, Germany @ Backstage
03/23 — Krakow, Poland @ Klub Studio
03/24 — Prague, Czech Republic @ Roxy
03/26 — Vienna, Austria @ Planet.tt Bank Austria Halle Gasometer
03/28 — Paris, France @ Le Trianon
04/11 — Milwaukee, Wisconsin @ Pabst Theatre
04/12 — Minneapolis, Minnesota @ First Ave
04/14 — New York, New York @ Bowery Ballroom
04/15 — Philadelphia, Pennsylvania @ Theatre of Living Arts
04/16 — Brooklyn, NY @ Music Hall of Williamsburg
04/18 — Toronto, Ontario @ Queen Elizabeth Theatre
05/07 — Melbourne, VIC, Australia @ The Forum
05/08 — Melbourne, VIC, Australia @ The Forum
05/15 — Brisbane, QLD, Australia @ Fortitude Music Hall
05/17 — Brisbane, QLD, Australia @ Fortitude Music Hall
05/20 — Sydney, Australia @ The Enmore
05/21 — Sydney, Australia @ The Enmore
05/23 — Hobart, TAS, Australia @ Goods Shed
05/29 — Fremantle, WA, Australia @ Metropolis Fremantle
05/30 — Fremantle, WA, Australia @ Metropolis Fremantle
06/05 — Randall’s Island, New York @ Governors Ball
06/05 — Cincinnati, OH @ Bunbury Music Festival
06/12 — Manchester, Tennessee @ Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival
06/20 — Scheessel, Germany @ Hurricane Festival
06/21 — Neuhausen Ob Eck, Germany @ Southside Festival
06/24 — Verano, Italy @ Teatro Romano
07/02 — Rotselaar, Belgium @ Rock Werchter
07/03 — Slijk-Ewjik, Netherlands @ Down The Rabbit Hole 2020
07/05 — Arras, France @ Main Square Festival – Arras, France
07/09 — Argeles-Sur-Mer, France @ Les Deferlantes 2020
07/10 — Madrid, Spain @ Mad Cool Festival
07/11 — Albi, France @ Pause Guitare festival
07/13 — Aix Lex Bains, France @ Musilac
07/15 — Wabern Bei Bern, Switzerland @ Gurtenfestival
07/16 — Ostrava, Czech Republic @ Colors of Ostrava 2020
07/17 — Joensuu, Finland @ Ilosaarirock
08/02 — Montreal, Canada @ Osheaga Festival

Tones And I is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music.

