Australian singer-songwriter Tones And I is having a moment right now. Her single “Dance Monkey” went No. 1 in several countries around the world earlier this year, and it appears on her recently released debut EP, The Kids Are Coming. Now she has shared the video for the EP’s title track, a song about how the youth of the world are shaping the future. The video shares similar themes, as it features a large group of young people in a protest march.

Tones And I says of the track:

“This is a song I wrote about ‘old-minded’ people thinking young people these days are snowflakes just on their phones. The younger generation work so hard. They’re fighting the biggest war of all — they’re standing up for equality, trying to stamp out racism, trying to really, really push and promote gay pride. They’ve got a sense of community. They’re the people trying to protect the Great Barrier Reef, global warming, pollution of the planet. And doing it without guns. We’re not going to war and killing people. The kids are coming; that’s exactly what it means — that they’re a force to be reckoned with.”

Watch the video for “The Kids Are Coming” above, and find Tones And I’s upcoming tour dates below.

09/27/2019 — Wollongong, NSW, Australia @ UOW UniBar

09/29/2019 — Darlinghurst, NSW, Australia @ Oxford Art Factory

09/30/2019 — Darlinghurst, NSW, Australia @ Oxford Art Factory

10/04/2019 — Maroochydore, QLD, Australia @ The Solbar

10/05/2019 — Gold Coast, QLD, Australia @ Miami Marketta

10/06/2019 — Brisbane, QLD, Australia @ The Triffid

10/07/2019 — Fortitude Valley, QLD, Australia @ The Zoo

10/11/2019 — Byron Bay, NSW, Australia @ The Northern

11/02/2019 — Shepparton, VIC, Austalia @ Land Of Plenty 2019

11/07/2019 — Berlin, Germany @ Maze

11/08/2019 — Cologne, Germany @ Stereo Wonderland

11/09/2019 — Rotterdam, Netherlands @ Rotown

11/13/2019 — Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Paradiso

11/15/2019 — London, United Kingdom @ The Lexington

11/16/2019 — London, United Kingdom @ Oslo

11/18/2019 — New York, New York @ Mercury Lounge –

11/19/2019 — Los Angeles, California @ El Cid

11/23/2019 — Canberra, ACT, Australia @ Spilt Milk Festival 2019

11/30/2019 — Ballarat, VIC, Australia @ Spilt Milk Festival 2019

01/02/2020 — Tauranga, New Zealand @ Bay Dreams 2020

01/04/2020 — Nelson, New Zealand @ Bay Dreams 2020

02/01/2020 — Brisbane, QLD, Australia @ St. Jerome’s Laneway Festival 2020

02/02/2020 — Sydney, NSW, Australia @ St. Jerome’s Laneway Festival 2020

02/07/2020 — Adelaide, SA, Australia @ St. Jerome’s Laneway Festival 2020

02/08/2020 — Melbourne, VIC, Australia @ St. Jerome’s Laneway Festival 2020

02/09/2020 — Fremantle, WA, Australia @ St. Jerome’s Laneway Festival 2020

The Kids Are Coming is out now via Elektra Records. Get it here.

Tones And I is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music.