Continuing to ride the success of her smash-hit 2019 track “Dance Monkey,” Australian singer Tones And I has returned to share her first song of the year. Known for her buoyant hooks and playful lyrics, Tones And I brings her signature style to her eerie new track “Won’t Sleep.”

The dark pop single arrived with an equally-spooky visual. It opens with two young children wandering their local woods in search of a mansion, which appears to be throwing a massive party. Tones And I, fully transformed into a monster, beckons the children to join her soirée. The singer and a group of her fellow ghouls then break into a dance routine reminiscent of the iconic “Thriller” choreography.

Describing her inspiration behind the track, Tones And I said:

“I loved writing this song and playing around with the production, the bass, and the drums. It’s a song about me and my friends staying home and partying through lockdown. […] When coming up with the creative for this film clip, I thought to myself, ‘Picture the most crazy thing ever’… and that’s what I wanted it to be. As with most of my videos, there are lots of prosthetics and different characters, and I had so much fun shooting it!”

Watch Tones And I’s “Won’t Sleep” video above.

Tones And I is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.