Tove Lo Goes All Out On The New ‘2 Die 4’ Music Video

Tove Lo is having a big year. The pop star is set to release a new album, called Dirt Femme, this October, and the singles — “True Romance,” “No One Dies From Love,” and “2 Die 4” — have been building the anticipation exponentially. Today, she’s back with a music video for the latter single.

Though she originally released “2 Die 4” with a music video, that one apparently wasn’t enough. The YouTube caption of the new video reads: “We wanted to make a pop b*tch y2k experience. With all the choreo, the outfits, the wetness. I think we more than delivered.”

The video takes place in a crazy pool party with lots of skin and dancing; the choreography is great and only intensified by the fact that it’s being done in water. There’s also a lot of cathartic headbanging and hair-whipping, and at one point Tove Lo is a big flower. She went all out, and it was definitely worth it.

When releasing the song, she had said, “With ‘2 Die 4’ I wanted ‘instantly iconic’ energy.” She surely achieved that prestigious status with this video.

Check out the video for “2 Die 4” above.

Dirt Femme is out 10/14 via Pretty Swede and MTheory. Pre-save it here.