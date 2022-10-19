For Tove Lo, Triumph Takes Time

Tove Lo, the moniker of Swedish pop star ​​Ebba Tove Elsa Nilsson, has returned with Dirt Femme, after four years between it and the release of its predecessor, Sunshine Kitty. For her devoted and large fan base, the wait was agonizing, but to hear Tove explain it, the album couldn’t exist as it does now — a blend of hedonistic self-love pop bangers and heart-on-sleeve, amazingly brave confessionals — if she hadn’t taken the time to chisel away at it like a sculptor does to their marble.

The album is a cinematic telling of fairy tales and nightmares, experiences real and imagined (and in some case, dreamt) and translated into the infectious, radiant pop that Tove Lo has become celebrated for. Dirt Femme opener and pre-release single “No One Dies From Love” plays with neon-streaked synths and a festival stage-ready chorus drenched in autotune that gives the song an undeniable emotional heft. Tove sings, “No one dies from love / Guess I’ll be the first / Will you remember us? / Or are the memories too stained with blood now?” In the world of Tove Lo, taking this as a direct retelling of a personal event may be a fool’s errand, as she explains to Uproxx. “The songs on the record that are real heartbreak songs inspired by things like me having a dream about my husband cheating on me or leaving me or something,” she says. As such, they’re less re-creations of events than a way for Tove to figure out why her subconscious operates the way it does, and how that can apply to her listeners and fans generally.

There are moments, though, that Tove has lived through specifically and is now able to write upon after years of working through the associated trauma. “Grapefruit,” the emotional core of the album, finds the artist singing unflinchingly about her struggles as a younger woman with an eating disorder, recalling counting calories and choking on her “hands all night in my sleep.” It’s a brave, powerful, and graceful moment from Tove, but one that only came after years of reflection. It serves as this album’s philosophy in practice, that triumph takes time, patience, and a helluva lot of work.

Four years, especially in the modern music industry, is a very long time between albums. Were you nervous at all about returning after all that time?

I was just paying attention and saying, “Okay, where is pop culture and the world that I am moving in, where is it going?” I want to follow that, but I also want to veer off in my own lane and I had to ask how I do that in a way that connects but still feels unique and true to me. The number one way I connect with my fans is through the songs that I write, but after two years inside and so long since my last album, they also want to know a little more about where I’ve been personally. This album reflects that.

I’m so used to making this curated world that is focused on sharing my art as a musician. But then I also wanted to show my personality, what I’m like what I’m at home just being an idiot. I felt more in touch with my fans and it’s just another part of me that is now present in the music. Tove told a story to Uproxx about sharing “Grapefruit” with her collaborator Tim Nelson. Tove says that he told her, “I’m sorry, but I don’t really listen to lyrics that often, but is this about you? Is this about your feelings? Are you okay?” Tove had to explain the backstory, and even then, he was shocked by what she had gone through, how unfazed she was by it in her retelling on the track. She responded, “Yeah, it’s because of all the work I’ve done, all the therapy.”

I think a lot of the record reflects that, there are obviously the glossy, shiny, really fun pop songs, but then there are really gritty moments too. Was that something that took you a while to stumble upon in the studio or did you come into the process thinking about that balance?