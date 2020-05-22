Pop

Tove Lo Leaves A Relationship Behind On ‘Sadder Badder Cooler’

Tove Lo’s Sunshine Kitty was one of last year’s more fun pop albums, and now she has brought it into 2020. Today, she releases a deluxe version of the album — dubbed the “Paw Prints Edition” — and shares her new album-opener, “Sadder Badder Cooler.”

On the track, Tove Lo is done with a former lover, singing in the chorus, “I’m sadder, I’m badder, I’m cooler, yeah / than I was when I met you.” Elsewhere on the track, she sings about how she is over her past relationship: “You toast your friends ’cause I left / But you know I’m never coming back in / Once I walk out the door / Screw all loose ends in this war / It was all about the power play, babe / And I can’t do it no more.”

The “Paw Prints Edition” of Sunshine Kitty adds eight new tracks to the album, including remixes, live versions, and an English-language cover of Veronica Maggio’s Swedish single “Jag kommer” (now titled “I’m Coming”), which was released on Spotify back in March. She previously said of the song, “It’s the soundtrack to so many of my memories. I’ve always been so impressed with Veronica’s way with words. I could never write in swedish the way she can. It’s the perfect mix of poetic, ‘everyday romance’ and making the Swedish summer time feel epic and melancholic all at once.”

Listen to “Sadder Badder Cooler” above.

Sunshine Kitty (Paw Prints Edition) is out now via Universal. Get it here.

