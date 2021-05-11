In recent months, there’s been a rapid rise of NFTs in the music industry. Artists like The Weeknd and Rico Nasty are breaking into the cryptocurrency space, and so is Swedish pop star Tove Lo. After seeing success with her first NFT drop, Tove Lo is back with another collection, this time titled Crypto Tits.

Crypto Tits is a collection of artwork made with crypto artist Blake Kathryn and featuring new music from Tove Lo herself. The title is a nod to her 2017 track “Disco Tits,” and a portion of the proceeds from the collection with benefit the organizations Black Girls Code and Carbon 180.

Very excited to announce my collaboration with @blakekathryn CRYPTO TITS dropping this Saturday May 15th at 630pm est on @niftygateway pic.twitter.com/hW0N8r8l2s — Tove Lo (@ToveLo) May 10, 2021

In a statement about the upcoming project, Tove Lo explained how NFTs allow for a “whole new creative outlet” for artists:

“I’ve been exploring the NFT space for a while now and it’s super inspiring to me. Blake’s creations feel like new and different worlds to me and I love to create immersive experiences around my albums and shows, so this process was just awesome and mind expanding. And in a year where I couldn’t bring my live shows to people it was amazing to be able to build a world to share with you in the digital realm, even if we can’t be together IRL. After a year spent inside and online, surreal places and dreams take shape. The music I have made for these pieces was very freeing to make. Impulsive and raw. I hope you love the art as much as we loved making it, and we are thrilled to be directing proceeds to two causes very dear to us, Black Girls Code and Carbon 180. This space is a whole new creative outlet and a merging of worlds, and best of all is shining a light and recognizing so many brilliant digital artists out there! Thank you so much to my partner in crime on this project, my forever crypto queen Blake Kathryn – this collaboration was a dream come true and I’m so excited to bring this collection into the world with you.”

Watch Tove Lo’s Crypto Tits trailer above.

Crypto Tits is available 5/15 @ 6:30pm EST on Nifty Gateway. Check it out here.