During one of Taylor Swift’s celebrity-filled shows in London’s Wembley Stadium over the weekend, Fleabag stars Phoebe Waller-Bridge and Andrew Scott were filmed leaving the VIP tent — only to excitedly run back when the opening chords to “Style” started playing. That’s how Travis Kelce feels every time he hears “Blank Space.”

The Kansas City Chiefs tight end (and boyfriend of Taylor Swift, in case you hadn’t heard) appeared on the Bussin’ With The Boys podcast, where he was asked to name his three favorite Swift songs.

His number one pick? “Blank Space” from 1989. “It’s a banger,” Kelce explained, accurately. The second spot went to Lover fan favorite “Cruel Summer,” which is “one of the ones she opens with at her show [on The Eras Tour], and when she comes out, it’s f*cking electric in the stadium. I was fired up when that happened the first show I was ever at,” he said. For his third and final selection, Kelce chose “So High School” from The Tortured Poets Department. “It’s got a little bit of a sentimental meaning,” he said of the Grand Theft Auto-referencing song that is rumored to be written about him. Kelce then quoted the line, “You know how to ball, I know Aristotle.”

To recap:

1. “Blank Space”

2. “Cruel Summer”

3. “So High School”

Once again, my beloved “State Of Grace” has been snubbed.