How was your weekend? Probably not as good as Taylor Swift’s.
The “Fortnight” singer played three sold-out shows at London’s Wembley Stadium in front of 80,000-plus people each night, including Tom Cruise, Cate Blanchett, the Royal Family, Greta Gerwig, a freaking Beatle (who exchanged friendship bracelets with lucky Swifties), and her boyfriend Travis Kelce, who joined Swift on stage for the first time. It was the most star-studded collection of folks to catch The Eras Tour since the Los Angeles dates last August.
Here are just some of the celebrities who caught Swift’s London shows.
Nicola Coughlan and Salma Hayek
Jonathan van Ness
Prince William and family
Tom Cruise and Mission: Impossible director Christopher McQuarrie
the killatrav x tom cruise crossover is extremely funny to me pic.twitter.com/pCdt2QUSNy
— nich⸆⸉ (@sohighschooll) June 23, 2024
Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher
mila kunis and ashton kutcher going insane to love story 😭 pic.twitter.com/zGSuzcVWcG
— kaia (@kaiamal13) June 23, 2024
Greta Gerwig
🌟 Travis Kelce, Greta Gerwig and Tom Cruise enjoying "Shake It Off" at Night 2 of #LondonTSTheErastour from the VIP tent!
pic.twitter.com/P8yCv5hBz9
— The Eras Tour UK & Ireland (@TheErasTourUK) June 22, 2024
Rachel Zegler
ilysmts i love you so much taylor swift pic.twitter.com/0IDeNlkinz
— rachel zegler (she/her/hers) (@rachelzegler) June 22, 2024
Theo James
the jumps and the little run okay theo james in his swiftie era is everything i needed pic.twitter.com/cHJ9sLlxbI
— ◾ (@theowjmes) June 23, 2024
Gracie Abrams
🚨| GRACIE ABRAMS HAS LEFT THE VIP TENT AT TODAY'S SHOW! #LondonTSTheErasTour
— The Eras Tour (@tswifterastour) June 23, 2024
Sophie Turner
9 months ago, Sophie Turner’s ex (allegedly) lamented how she and TS weren’t close, how he took her to a TS concert snd “it wasn’t comped.”
Now ST is in the VIP tent with her bf and bffs. This IS an upgrade and I couldn’t love this more for her 🥰 pic.twitter.com/gIRlhPPub8
— jMoney (@jMMoney96) June 24, 2024
Paul McCartney
— erin (@redlipclassic) June 23, 2024
Phoebe Waller-Bridge and Andrew Scott
📹| Phoebe Waller-Bridge and Andrew Scott running back to the tent for Style 😂 pic.twitter.com/jlxaY97REQ
— Taylor Swift Updates (@swifferupdates) June 24, 2024
Ellie Goulding
🆕️| Ellie Goulding outside the VIP tent watching Taylor Swift perform at the Eras Tour, today! 🫶🏻 #LONDONTSTHEERASTOUR
(🎥: @/mrschelseabennett on TikTok) pic.twitter.com/tRDl1BEgCA
— Ellie's Clique (@TheElliesClique) June 24, 2024
Hugh Grant
hugh grant actually arriving early to watch paramore’s set while eating carrots????? i don’t know what to say pic.twitter.com/qRegYEmewO
— ana 🧷 (@chrrybridgers) June 22, 2024
Jon Bon Jovi
Jon Bon Jovi accepting a friendship bracelet at #TSTheErasTourLondon pic.twitter.com/PlBu2N8hx2
— DANIEL 💜 (@daniel__SG) June 23, 2024
Cate Blanchett
swapped bracelets with cate blanchett at the eras tour x pic.twitter.com/F71borVfMu
— Chris Richmond 🏳️🌈 (@ChrisRichmond__) June 23, 2024
Swift recently announced that The Eras Tour is ending in December. “That feels like so far away from now, but then again, it feels like we just played our first show on this tour, because you have made this so much fun for us, that we wanted to do a hundred shows, 150-something shows that we have on the whole tour, and you know, I think that this tour has really become my entire life,” she explained. Will any city be able to top Los Angeles or London for most celebrities? Looking at you, Indianapolis!