taylor swift
Getty Image
Pop

Taylor Swift’s ‘Eras Tour’ Shows In London Were Attended By So Many Celebrities, Including Tom Cruise And Paul McCartney

How was your weekend? Probably not as good as Taylor Swift’s.

The “Fortnight” singer played three sold-out shows at London’s Wembley Stadium in front of 80,000-plus people each night, including Tom Cruise, Cate Blanchett, the Royal Family, Greta Gerwig, a freaking Beatle (who exchanged friendship bracelets with lucky Swifties), and her boyfriend Travis Kelce, who joined Swift on stage for the first time. It was the most star-studded collection of folks to catch The Eras Tour since the Los Angeles dates last August.

Here are just some of the celebrities who caught Swift’s London shows.

Nicola Coughlan and Salma Hayek

Jonathan van Ness

Prince William and family

Tom Cruise and Mission: Impossible director Christopher McQuarrie

Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher

Greta Gerwig

Rachel Zegler

Theo James

Gracie Abrams

Sophie Turner

Paul McCartney

Phoebe Waller-Bridge and Andrew Scott

Ellie Goulding

Hugh Grant

Jon Bon Jovi

Cate Blanchett

Swift recently announced that The Eras Tour is ending in December. “That feels like so far away from now, but then again, it feels like we just played our first show on this tour, because you have made this so much fun for us, that we wanted to do a hundred shows, 150-something shows that we have on the whole tour, and you know, I think that this tour has really become my entire life,” she explained. Will any city be able to top Los Angeles or London for most celebrities? Looking at you, Indianapolis!

Listen To This
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: Uproxx authors
The Best New Hip-Hop This Week
by: Uproxx authors
Normani’s ‘Dopamine’ Is A Showstopping Debut
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New Afrobeats Music From This Week
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New R&B Music From This Week
by: Uproxx authors