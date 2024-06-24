How was your weekend? Probably not as good as Taylor Swift’s.

The “Fortnight” singer played three sold-out shows at London’s Wembley Stadium in front of 80,000-plus people each night, including Tom Cruise, Cate Blanchett, the Royal Family, Greta Gerwig, a freaking Beatle (who exchanged friendship bracelets with lucky Swifties), and her boyfriend Travis Kelce, who joined Swift on stage for the first time. It was the most star-studded collection of folks to catch The Eras Tour since the Los Angeles dates last August.

Here are just some of the celebrities who caught Swift’s London shows.