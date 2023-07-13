In the heat of summer, Troye Sivan has dropped a dancefloor-ready banger, “Rush.” The track is the lead single from his just-announced new album, Something To Give Each Other. The LP is set for release on October 13, but Sivan shared the cover art today, in which he gives a wide smile while a naked person sits on his shoulders.

A press release describes the project as “a celebration of sex, dance, sweat, community, queerness, love, and friendship.” It also notes, “Emerging from the tribulations of the last few years, Sivan found himself rewiring with the joy of human connection and dance music.”

Sivan says of the new song, “‘Rush’ is the feeling of kissing a sweaty stranger on a dancefloor, a 2-hour date that turned into a weekend, a crush, a winter, a summer. Party after party after party after after party. All of my experiences from a chapter where I feel confident, free and liberated. Independent, yet somehow the most connected to the music and community around me.”

Watch the “Rush” video above. There’s no revealed tracklist for Something To Give Each Other yet (pre-order pages currently indicate it’s “coming soon…”), but find the cover art below.

Something To Give Each Other is out 10/13 via Capitol Records. Find more information here.