K-Pop powerhouse girl group, Twice, is officially gearing up for a brand new EP. They announced that Ready To Be will be dropping next month, in March, as their twelfth mini album.

Twice’s recent single, “Moonlight Sunrise,” has continued to make some serious waves — and will be included on the EP. The band’s second English single “expresses the feelings and excitement you feel when you love someone using analogies of the bright moonlight and the rising sun,” according to a now-removed post from YTN News.

They will also be honored with the Breakthrough Award at the 2023 Billboard Women In Music Awards on March 1 as the first K-Pop group to receive an accolade.

“ONCE,” Twice tweeted with a star-eye emoji. “We are honored to attend @billboard’s #BBWomenInMusic to receive Breakthrough Award. We can’t wait to see you there!”

“We’re thrilled to recognize these groundbreaking artists across genres and generations who are defining today’s sound – and paving the way for tomorrow’s women in music,” Billboard‘s Editorial Director, Hannah Karp, shared on their site. “With the inspiring Quinta Brunson as our host, this year’s Billboard Women in Music Awards is going to be an incredible night.”

More details about Twice’s Ready To Be will be announced in the future.

Ready To Be is out 3/10 via JYP/Republic. Pre-order it here.