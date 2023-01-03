Mark your calendars: A name and date has been set for TWICE’s second English single.

Following the successful release of “The Feels” in 2021, the leading K-pop girl group ended 2022 with the announcement of releasing a new English single in January and a new EP in March 2023.

Earlier today (January 3), TWICE updated their social media accounts with a teaser image that revealed the title and release date for their second English single. Titled “Moonlight Sunrise,” the single will drop on Friday, January 20 at midnight ET.

Though no further details were provided on the English release, fans suspected members have spoiled part of the choreography at a recent concert guesting and on fan messaging platform Bubble. Performing as a surprise guest for Psy’s year-end concert, members Chaeyoung, Nayeon (the group’s Spoiler Queen), and Sana were caught doing a different dance move during a part of their Christmas track “Heart Shaker.” On the other hand, Nayeon apparently changed her name on Bubble to the crescent moon emoji that would hint to the English song’s title.

TWICE is a nine-member girl group composed of members Nayeon, Jeongyeon, Momo, Sana, Jihyo, Mina, Dahyun, Chaeyoung, and Tzuyu, that debuted under JYP Entertainment in 2015. The group completed the US leg of their world tour last year, with a two-night sold out encore show in the first half of last year. The tour was then followed by the release of their eleventh EP, Between 1&2, and the news of the group renewing their contracts with JYP Entertainment.

While information on “Moonlight Sunrise” are incoming, you can pre-save the English single here.