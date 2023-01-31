Following NewJean’s multiple entries on the Billboard chart last week, another K-pop acts earns the title.

Yesterday (January 30), it was revealed TWICE’s second English single, “Moonlight Sunrise,” landed at the No. 84 spot on the Billboard Hot 100 chart this week. This makes the single their second to debut on the chart following their first English single “The Feels,” which charted at No. 83.

In addition, the placement on the Hot 100 chart makes TWICE the fourth K-pop act to enter the Billboard chart with multiple entries. Fellow pioneering K-pop groups BTS, Blackpink, and NewJeans have been the only artists so far to receive such achievements.

BILLBOARD HOT100 #84 Thank you, ONCE🌟 We’re your moonlight🌙

You’re our sunrise💗 ✨We can shine our brightest,

only because we know you will rise next to us forever🌌#ONCE #TWICE pic.twitter.com/2pY7Jxkqvm — TWICE (@JYPETWICE) January 31, 2023

Earlier in the day, Billboard also announced TWICE’s appearance at its annual Women In Music event this March. The JYP nonet will be given the Breakthrough Artist award and will join other prolific female acts today like Becky G, Kim Petras, Lana Del Rey, and many more. The special night will be held on March 1 at the YouTube Theater. Women In Music celebrates “music’s rising artists, creators, producers, and executives for their contributions to the industry and community.” Tickets for the big event will go on sale on Friday, February 3. For more information, visit the event’s official website.