All it took was a mirror selfie with a reflection of song lyrics posted on Bubble for fans to begin speculating Tzuyu would be the next soloist from TWICE.

“I don’t know how they kind of connected the dots, but that’s how— I didn’t mean to drop hints, but it just turned out to be that way,” Tzuyu explains with a smile, reminiscing about the reactions she received on the artist and fan messaging app. The thought of ONCE (TWICE’s fans) doing detective work, to create theories and conspiracies to unravel who would be the member to go solo, amuses her. “I’m always surprised by how intuitive our fans are and how good they are at connecting the dots. I kind of felt frustrated because I wanted to tell them about my solo album, but I couldn’t so it was actually so much fun.”

Speculations and fan theories aside, the decision for TWICE’s youngest to be the next soloist was actually made last year, while the actual recording and production began in February of this year.

Tzuyu follows Nayeon, TWICE’s eldest member, and Jihyo, the group’s leader, as the third member to release their own solo album. “Both of them reached out to me first to say whenever I need any help, they’re going to be there for me, and they will always be cheering me on,” she disclosed. Though she forever will be the youngest in the eyes of the other eight members and their fans, she’s blossomed into a young woman, ready to take the stage on her own.

“I couldn’t tell you then [in February],” the 25-year-old singer giggles on Zoom call, referencing our last encounter for another interview, when it was disclosed that Nayeon would release her second solo project in June.

Sure, many may have seen her take on a couple of solo schedules and stages for concerts or brand endorsements over the course of TWICE’s career, but this time is literally all about her — or all aboutTZU, the title of her debut EP. aboutTZU will be a six-track solo project consisting of a colorful array of genres that piques the singer’s interest, including “Runaway”, a disco-pop lead single produced by JYP Entertainment’s executive producer and TWICE’s creator, J.Y. Park; b-sides like “Heartbreak in Heaven,” featuring Korean hip-hop/R&B artist pH-1, and “Lazy Baby” featuring BTOB’s rapper Peniel; and a self-written track titled “Fly.”

“I think this album will be a good window for people to see a new side of me,” Tzuyu says. “It incorporates a lot of different inner emotions that I have, and this album shows the side of me that is more mature, a little sexier, and emotional, and also very quirky. Just a variety of sides of me.”