Livestream concerts have become increasingly popular over the past few weeks due to the coronavirus pandemic. More recently, charity livestreams featuring multiple artists have started popping up, like the iHeart Living Room Concert and Homefest: James Corden’s Late Late Show Special (both of which are headlined by Billie Eilish). It’s only right that Twitch joins the party, and today, they have announced Twitch Stream Aid, a benefit livestream show featuring musical performances from Diplo, Lauv, Charlie Puth, Die Antwoord, Cole Swindell, and others.

The festivities kick off on Saturday, March 28 at noon EST on twitch.tv/twitch. Aside from the musical performances, some of the other things that will be going on include Fortnite and Uno competitions. Proceeds from and donations made during the show will go to the COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund for WHO.

Twitch Stream Aid goes live March 28 at 9am PT. Stars from the worlds of music, gaming, and sports are coming together to benefit the COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund for WHO. See the full lineup and learn more: https://t.co/dBUjviw9gL pic.twitter.com/3E1zViJQSi — Twitch (@Twitch) March 26, 2020

Additionally, also set to appear are Barry Gibb, Kevin Gates, Jordin Sparks, Michael McDonald, Steve Aoki, Scotty McCreery, MonstaX, and Mxmtoon, as well as members of Cage The Elephant, The Chainsmokers, Bastille, The Head And The Heart, Silversun Pickups, The Lumineers, OneRepublic, Mt. Joy, Empire Of The Sun, X Ambassadors, and Young The Giant.

Some artists covered here are Warner Music artists. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.