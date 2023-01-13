BMG, the publisher behind Mark Ronson and Bruno Mars’ massive hit, “Uptown Funk,” is now facing a new lawsuit that was filed in Manhattan today. It claims that the company has failed to pay the royalties produced from the song to the families of the Gap Band members, according to Billboard. They are credited as co-writers on the song.

Specifically, Robert and Ronnie Wilson’s loved ones allege that BMG broke a 2015 deal that was made — as the song borrowed from their 1979 one, “I Don’t Believe You Want To Get Up And Dance (Oops Upside Your Head).”

“Despite its obligations to account for and pay to plaintiffs their share of all income received from the Uptown Funk musical composition, BMG has refused and failed to provide either the funds due to plaintiffs or an accounting despite plaintiffs’ repeated demands,” the lawsuit states.

Mars and Ronson are not the ones accused in the lawsuit. The publication also notes that BMG did not return a request for comment.

The Wilsons’ family attorney, Michael Steger, however, did respond with a statement. He noted that they’ve been “working for years” to receive proper credit and royalties for the song’s usage and are “left with no choice but to pursue litigation to protect their rights.”

Before this lawsuit, three other ones had been filed against “Uptown Funk” by different parties over using songs without permission — including Collage’s “Young Girls,” Zapp’s “More Bounce To The Ounce,” and The Sequence’s “Funk You Up.”

The article notes that while the three have all since been dropped or settled, it’s unclear what will happen with this latest fourth one.

Bruno Mars is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.