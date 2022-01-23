Lana Del Rey Festival Performance
The US Army Used A Lana Del Rey Quote To Encourage Female Soldiers And The Internet Is Losing It

Lana Del Rey and the internet are on the outs lately. Since a few outspoken outbursts about her perception as a woman — along with commentary about some of her female peers, mostly women of color — and the pointed diversity of her Chemtrails album cover, she’s been adding quite a few entries to her controversy timeline. No matter, the one time Kanye critic pulled a Kanye, and simply continued releasing hordes of new music to change the conversation.

Since then, Chemtrails and Blue Banisters have both come out, and are both quite excellent records, but Lana has also since stayed off social media. And her fans, well, most of us disagree with her comments but want to keep loving her music, a situation known to many as cognitive dissonance. Which was exactly the phrase that came to mind this weekend, when the US Army itself decided to use a quote from Lana to promote one of their female soldiers for a good old #SoldierSaturday post. “‘Being brave means knowing that when you fail, you don’t fail forever.’ -Lana Del Rey,” they wrote on Twitter, along with the image of a female soldier crawling through the mud.

Between jokes about Lana fans being so depressed about her recent comments that they’d want to join the army, to digs about what kind of physical shape Lana fans are actually in, the internet had a field day with this one. Check out reactions to the strange pairing below.

