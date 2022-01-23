Lana Del Rey and the internet are on the outs lately. Since a few outspoken outbursts about her perception as a woman — along with commentary about some of her female peers, mostly women of color — and the pointed diversity of her Chemtrails album cover, she’s been adding quite a few entries to her controversy timeline. No matter, the one time Kanye critic pulled a Kanye, and simply continued releasing hordes of new music to change the conversation.

Since then, Chemtrails and Blue Banisters have both come out, and are both quite excellent records, but Lana has also since stayed off social media. And her fans, well, most of us disagree with her comments but want to keep loving her music, a situation known to many as cognitive dissonance. Which was exactly the phrase that came to mind this weekend, when the US Army itself decided to use a quote from Lana to promote one of their female soldiers for a good old #SoldierSaturday post. “‘Being brave means knowing that when you fail, you don’t fail forever.’ -Lana Del Rey,” they wrote on Twitter, along with the image of a female soldier crawling through the mud.

"Being brave means knowing that when you fail, you don’t fail forever." -Lana Del Rey 📸 by Markus Rauchenberger#SoldierSaturday pic.twitter.com/57Aa4TnT2R — U.S. Army (@USArmy) January 22, 2022

Between jokes about Lana fans being so depressed about her recent comments that they’d want to join the army, to digs about what kind of physical shape Lana fans are actually in, the internet had a field day with this one. Check out reactions to the strange pairing below.

Please God, don’t let China see this tweet https://t.co/1jDAYwGc9M — Ryan James Girdusky (@RyanGirdusky) January 23, 2022

I would like to thank this post for convincing me to get a lobotomy https://t.co/10g5rdEjTZ — Lucy Dacus (@lucydacus) January 23, 2022

The army subliminally recruiting Born To Die girlies https://t.co/VtSWzQsnrt — G. L. DiVittorio (@gldivittorio) January 23, 2022

US Army recruiting Lana stans because they know they are depressed and have nothing left to lose. https://t.co/gikTNG0Frc — Nicholas Waggoner (@NicholasWaggo10) January 23, 2022

pls😭they tryna recruit the girlies whos diet is cigarettes n diet coke https://t.co/NPDI486hoC — giselle (@gmpradababie) January 23, 2022

The US Army in its sad girl autumn era https://t.co/ZzyoYTf9p3 — isaac (@IsaacSchutz) January 23, 2022

The slow but sure yassification of the United States Military Industrial Complex https://t.co/0kim1ZF7fK — Patti O’Furniture (@tristancox_) January 23, 2022

them letting gay people run the us army twitter is kind of a genius business move https://t.co/ACTIOI3EaV — jewels (@msdelicate1) January 23, 2022

i don’t think lana saw this coming when she wrote born to die https://t.co/6gLZtEAscS — lorem ipsum (@LILACH0URS) January 23, 2022

This account is like the principal trying to make fetch happen so hard https://t.co/SATDbAHdMe — nick aka (@Niwona_) January 23, 2022