While most of America is still reeling from a violent, Pro-Trump mob that attacked the Capitol earlier this week, Lana Del Rey is busy sharing the tracklist and cover art for her new album, Chemtrails Over The Country Club. There’s nothing inherently bad about a pop star promoting their work, of course, but just as she took a moment last year to center herself and complain about struggles in the music industry while critiquing mostly women of color, Lana chose to bring thoughts about the recent events at the Capitol into her post about her soon-to-be-released album.

In a comment on her own Instagram post of the artwork, Lana wrote that some of her best friends are rappers, among other comments that came off as tone deaf to many. Here’s her comment in full:

I also want to say that with everything going on this year! And no this was not intended-these are my best friends, since you are asking today. And damn! As it happens when it comes to my amazing friends and this cover yes there are people of color on this records picture and that’s all I’ll say about that but thank you. My beautiful friend Valerie from Del Rio Mexico, my dearest friend Alex and my gorgeous friend Dakota Rain as well as my sweetheart Tatiana. these are my friends this is my life. We are all a beautiful mix of everything- some more than others which is visible and celebrated in everything I do. In 11 years working I have always been extremely inclusive without even trying to. My best friends are rappers my boyfriends have been rappers. My dearest friends have been from all over the place, so before you make comments again about a WOC/POC issue, I’m not the one storming the capital, I’m literally changing the world by putting my life and thoughts and love out there on the table 24 seven. Respect it.

The comment has since been deleted but Stereogum preserved a screenshot:

Lana Del Rey on her new album artwork: "We are all a beautiful mix of everything- some more than others which is visible and celebrated in everything I do. In 11 years working I have always been extremely inclusive without even trying to" https://t.co/Rl1960WucM pic.twitter.com/LM70LqxHCK — Stereogum (@stereogum) January 10, 2021

Just like last year when Lana refused to recognize her own privilege or apologize for comments about race that were insensitive and similarly tone deaf, fans are voicing frustrations that she would cite the “some of my best friends are Black” trope, a well-known deflection from self-examination. Here’s hoping she begins to understand why her recent comments keep inciting this kind of backlash.

A few thoughts from fed up fans:

Lana Del Rey after the last time she said some racist shit on the internet pic.twitter.com/d7DvGUEW10 — Sana 🥀 (@SHairadin) January 10, 2021

we can’t keep defending you elizabeth can you just shut the fuck up for once PLEASE https://t.co/jAx0nyovmb — alison (@alisuhhhn) January 10, 2021

Lana Del Rey fans whenever she speaks or types https://t.co/WXvOLoS9hO pic.twitter.com/AEVN1fFi2E — Rob 🦔 (@hipvault) January 10, 2021

Lana del Rey and her rapper boyfriends pic.twitter.com/eRfcJ1rkk4 — camille (@itsscamillelove) January 10, 2021

I was really about to make the "yeah well some of her fans are black" joke but she did it herself and she did it 1000 times worse I s2g why do people even like this woman. https://t.co/Paz9AaOALs — jeff⚡ (@DogUnderATable) January 10, 2021

Oh… oh no… Elizabeth please stop talking challenge 😭 https://t.co/6S80iG02dK — ToniColletteVEVO (@lolwatjustin) January 10, 2021

if you ever feel useless, just remember that lana del rey has a publicist pic.twitter.com/3WPM2SW3Qu — vinh (@thickianagrande) January 10, 2021

not her naming all the ethnic backgrounds of her friends💀 https://t.co/IXy3xXdtPz — ً (@sanktacirilla) January 10, 2021

if she dont want us talking about her why tf does she keep bringing us up? https://t.co/jcWZNzJLRH — kaiya (@kaiyashunyata) January 10, 2021