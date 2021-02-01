Dana Trippe
Victoria Monét Is All About Free And Playful Intimacy On Her Sexy New Single 'F.*.C.K.'

Victoria Monét established herself as far more than just an Ariana Grande collaborator (although that’s an outstanding achievement as is) with her 2020 project Jaguar. Now she is back with her first new material since then, the sexy single “F.*.C.K.”

The title stands for “Friend U Can Keep,” and on the sultry track, she outlines a casual intimate situation, singing, “Is your favorite color blue? ‘Cause you’re somethin’ like my kryptonite / I think I want you to maybe meet me at my crib tonight / Might not be the one but I’m definitely the prototype / Let’s get down and get it on the floor.”

Monét says of the track:

“‘F.*.C.K. is a nod to the millennial and gen Z mindset. We do not have to be confined to traditional commitment ideals, and instead, embody the freedom to be intimate when and with whom we mutually, please! I wanted to give that non-binding friendship intimacy an official name…the way we see it, if you’re never in a relationship, you technically can never break up. It’s forever fun, it’s playful, it happens. So…F.*.C.K. it!”

Meanwhile, Monét is fresh off earning a nomination at the 2021 GLAAD Media Awards, where she will be up for Outstanding Breakthrough Music Artist against a roster of nominees that includes Phoebe Bridgers, Orville Peck, Arca, and Rina Sawayama.

Listen to “F.*.C.K.” above.

