Kehlani Hops On A Glistening Remix Of Victoria Monét Sultry ‘Touch Me’

It’s been two months since Victoria Monét released her polished and provocative record Jaguar. The record showcased her strength as a solo songwriter, tapping Khalid and SG Lewis for the album’s only feature. But now, Monét is expanding her collaborations. Monét turned Kehlani to offer her own sultry reflections on a remix of Monét’s album closer and queer anthem “Touch Me.”

The “Touch Me” remix is still dripping with passion like the original, but adds Kehlani and Monét’s magnetic musings. “I’ll stop rockin’ nails for you / I’ll park the Porsche and drop the top / You drop your dress, I’ll take the stress away from you / You’re beggin’ me to make a move,” Kehlani sings in her verse.

In a statement, Monét said the song is a meaningful one: “This song is a very personal one. As artists, it’s special when we let the music document the details of real experiences and that’s what ‘Touch Me’ does. I think it’s beautiful for so many reasons and I hope people can find their own reasons with every listen.”

Listen to Monét and Kehlani’s “Touch Me” remix above.

Jaguar is out now via Tribe Records. Get it here.

