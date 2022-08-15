With the MTV VMAs airing on August 28, MTV has been slowly revealing the performers to build hype for the show. The first batch was revealed earlier this month and included Anitta, J Balvin, and Khalid, while the latest group was announced today and features Blackpink, Jack Harlow, and Lizzo.

We are SO excited to announce @BLACKPINK will be making their debut on the #VMAs stage!!! 🖤💗 Catch their performance of “Pink Venom” LIVE on Sunday 8/28 at 8p on @MTV! pic.twitter.com/pfJANQJAdi — Video Music Awards (@vmas) August 15, 2022

In addition to the performers, MTV previously announced the full list of nominees, which is led by Jack Harlow, Kendrick Lamar, and Lil Nas X, who have seven each. Artists of the Year include Bad Bunny, Drake, Ed Sheeran, Harry Styles, Jack Harlow, Lil Nas X, and Lizzo, while the coveted Video of the Year category sees Doja Cat, Drake, Ed Sheeran, Harry Styles, Lil Nas X, Olivia Rodrigo, and Taylor Swift nominated for their biggest videos of the year.

And he's back 🚀 @jackharlow is returning to the #VMA stage!!! Party with Jack on August 28 at 8p on @MTV!!! pic.twitter.com/u2BYOxcAtg — Video Music Awards (@vmas) August 15, 2022

Of course, not everyone is excited about the award show. During an interview last year, Ed Sheeran noted that American award shows have “a horrible atmosphere” compared to their British counterparts. He blamed it on a sense of resentment driven by artists’ entourages, saying “It’s just lots of people wanting other people to fail and I don’t like that. It’s a really horrible atmosphere to be in. I always walk away feeling really sad, and I don’t like it.” Let’s hope this year’s VMAs can break that tradition.

✨ SPECIAL ✨ ANNOUNCEMENT!@lizzo will be returning to the #VMA stage for a performance of “2 Be Loved” 👰🏾 Don’t miss it— Sunday, 8/28 at 8p! pic.twitter.com/xv5uZTookO — Video Music Awards (@vmas) August 15, 2022

The 2022 VMAs are on 8/28 at 8 pm ET.

Some artists covered here are Warner Music artists. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.