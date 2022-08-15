jack harlow vmas
Getty Image
Pop

The 2022 VMAs Add Performers Blackpink, Jack Harlow, And Lizzo

TwitterHip-Hop Editor

With the MTV VMAs airing on August 28, MTV has been slowly revealing the performers to build hype for the show. The first batch was revealed earlier this month and included Anitta, J Balvin, and Khalid, while the latest group was announced today and features Blackpink, Jack Harlow, and Lizzo.

In addition to the performers, MTV previously announced the full list of nominees, which is led by Jack Harlow, Kendrick Lamar, and Lil Nas X, who have seven each. Artists of the Year include Bad Bunny, Drake, Ed Sheeran, Harry Styles, Jack Harlow, Lil Nas X, and Lizzo, while the coveted Video of the Year category sees Doja Cat, Drake, Ed Sheeran, Harry Styles, Lil Nas X, Olivia Rodrigo, and Taylor Swift nominated for their biggest videos of the year.

Of course, not everyone is excited about the award show. During an interview last year, Ed Sheeran noted that American award shows have “a horrible atmosphere” compared to their British counterparts. He blamed it on a sense of resentment driven by artists’ entourages, saying “It’s just lots of people wanting other people to fail and I don’t like that. It’s a really horrible atmosphere to be in. I always walk away feeling really sad, and I don’t like it.” Let’s hope this year’s VMAs can break that tradition.

The 2022 VMAs are on 8/28 at 8 pm ET.

Some artists covered here are Warner Music artists. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.

