Ed Sheeran might’ve shown up to the VMAs this past Sunday night to perform his catchy new single, “Shivers,” but that doesn’t mean he liked it. In fact, the English songwriter and pop star told Audacy’s The Julia Show later that he doesn’t like the atmosphere at American award shows at all.

“The room is filled with resentment and hatred towards everyone else and it’s quite an uncomfortable atmosphere,” he said during his appearance. “In England, our awards shows are just like, everyone gets drunk and no one really cares who wins or loses. It’s just sort of like a night out. All of the artists are sweet people, but they’re surrounded by entourages that want them to win too, so it’s one artist surrounded by 10 people and another artist surrounded by 10 people, and everyone is kind of giving each other the side eye. It’s nothing to do with MTV or the award show, it’s at all the other awards shows [too]; Billboards, GRAMMYs… AMAs. It’s just lots of people wanting other people to fail and I don’t like that. It’s a really horrible atmosphere to be in. I always walk away feeling really sad, and I don’t like it.”

Damn Ed, tell us how you really feel! Sheeran was up for several VMAs for his other new single, “Bad Habits,” but ultimately walked away empty handed. Check out the full list of winners here and keep an eye out for his new album, =, coming in late October.