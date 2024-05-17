On one of the album’s standout tracks, “The Diner,” Eilish sets a harrowing scene, stopping at nothing to end up in the arms of the one she loves. But fans notice at the end of the song, Eilish lists out a mysterious phone number, leading us to wonder what it all means.

Billie Eilish ’s new album, Hit Me Hard And Soft has everyone talking. Her third album features some of her most raw, poignant songwriting to date. But even with her brutal honesty and storytelling, Eilish still knows how to leave fans guessing.

What is the phone number Billie Eilish reads on ‘The Diner?’

The number Eilish reads is (310) 807-3956. The 310 area code is connected to Los Angeles, where Eilish was born and raised.

When fans dial the number, they are connected to a voice recording of Eilish, in which, she says “Hey, hey? Wait, I can’t hear you…Hello, hello? Hold on, let me call you back.”

When fans add the number to their WhatsApp contact list, they are able to sign up to receive messages and updates from Eilish.

It is unclear if the number originally belonged to friend or former lover of Eilish before setting it up as a fan line.

You can listen to “The Diner” above.

Hit Me Hard And Soft is out now via Darkroom/Interscope Records. Find more information here.