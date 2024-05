Three years after releasing her second studio album, Happier Than Ever, Billie Eilish is preparing to follow up with Hit Me Hard And Soft. Slated for release on May 17, the album won’t be accompanied by any singles, as Billie wants fans to experience it all at once. After the tracklist was prematurely shared by Rolling Stone, Billie shared it herself. During her surprise appearance at Coachella, she previewed one song, “Lunch,” which turned out to be one of her raciest yet — which aligned with her assessment‘ that, “I feel like every time you put anything out, it feels like your nudes leaked a little bit, and I think this one, specifically, is like that.”

Here’s everything to know about Billie Eilish’s new album, Hit Me Hard And Soft.