Hit Me Hard And Soft is coming: Billie Eilish announced her new album earlier this month (and shared the tracklist a bit later).

Now, we have reached the next natural step: Eilish just announced Hit Me Hard And Soft: The Tour. So far, shows in North America, Europe, the UK, Ireland, and Australia have been announced, between September 2024 and July 2025.

HIT ME HARD AND SOFT: THE TOUR

Tickets on sale May 3rd. Pre-sales in select markets April 30th-May 1st, including early access for @americanexpress Card Members. Pre-sale access does not guarantee tickets. Terms apply. Supply is limited.https://t.co/D172RG7UjO pic.twitter.com/dzZL4YvFMb — billie eilish (@billieeilish) April 29, 2024

Tickets go on sale beginning with the American Express pre-sale on April 30. Additional pre-sales will also run throughout the week, and if any tickets remain after these pre-sales, a general on-sale will start May 3. The start times for these on-sales vary by location, so check local listings and Eilish’s website for more information.

Find the full list of tour dates below.