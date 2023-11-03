Here Are The Taylor Swift Albums That Have Sold The Most

Taylor Swift just reportedly had the biggest debut week of her career so far, with 1989 (Taylor’s Version) beating out her previous record for her 2022 album, Midnights. So far, Swift has six albums that have sold over 1 million copies in a single week, and her latest re-recording has likely outsold the original in pure sales for a first week, according to Hits Daily Double. Here’s what to know about what Swift albums have sold the most as a whole, per the Recording Industry Association of America, which has yet to certify her re-recordings.

Fearless According to the RIAA’s website, Swift’s best-selling era was her original Fearless — as it is the only album of hers to be certified Diamond as of 2017. Since the album’s release in 2008, it has gained over 10 million units. 1989 From there, her second-best-selling era was 1989‘s run in 2014. The site notes that in just three years after its release, the album went 9x Platinum, equating to 9 million certified units.

Red Red follows close behind at 7 million units, with a 7x Platinum certification. Taylor Swift Swift’s self-titled debut album is tied with Red as moving a similar amount of units.

Reputation Reputation is certified at 3x Platinum, with over 2 million of the units being pure sales. Lover While Lover‘s pure sales number was only 1.5 million in the US, it is still able to tie Reputation in other forms to be a triple Platinum record too.

Midnights For Swift’s Midnights era, most of the 2x certification came through the album’s 2.5 million worth of direct sales. Folklore Folklore is another loved era among fans. It is 2x Platinum as well, with 1.7 million accounting for the sales.